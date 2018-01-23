Turkey says operations in Syria will end when refugees return home

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military operations in Syria will come to an end when the 3.5 million Syrian refugees in Turkey can return safely, President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Tuesday.

In a statement following a security summit chaired by Erdogan in Ankara, Ibrahim Kalin said humanitarian aid work was also underway for civilians in Afrin, where Turkish troops and Syrian rebels have launched an offensive against Kurdish YPG militia fighters.