July 14, 2018 / 6:43 PM / Updated an hour ago

Turkey's Erdogan says Syrian govt forces targetting Idlib could destroy accord: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told Russian leader Vladimir Putin by phone on Saturday an accord aimed at containing the Syrian conflict could be destroyed if Syrian government forces target Idlib province, a Turkish presidential source said.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan chairs a cabinet meeting in Ankara, Turkey July 13 , 2018. Murat Cetinmuhurdar/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

“President Erdogan stressed that the targeting of civilians in Deraa was worrying and said that if the Damascus regime targeted Idlib in the same way the essence of the Astana accord could be completely destroyed,” the source said.

Reporting by Daren Butler; Editing by Gareth Jones

