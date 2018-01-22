FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 22, 2018 / 2:03 PM / a day ago

Death toll in Syria's Afrin climbs to 18: SDF

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The death toll from a Turkish offensive in the Afrin region of northwestern Syria stands at 18 civilians, including women and children, the spokesman for the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) militia alliance said on Monday.

An additional 23 people have been wounded in the offensive, SDF spokesman Kino Gabriel added in a statement circulated on an instant messaging group run by the SDF. The SDF includes the Kurdish YPG militia - the stated target of the Turkish attack.

Reporting by Dahlia Nehme; Editing by Toby Chopra

