Erdogan says roadmap in Syria's Manbij won't be impacted by U.S. tension

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he expected a joint roadmap with the United States regarding the northern Syrian city of Manbij not to be impacted by tensions bewteen the NATO allies.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves from a mosque following the Friday prayers in Ankara, Turkey August 3, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erodgan’s comments, in a speech in Ankara, came two days after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the trial of a U.S. pastor accused of backing terrorism. Turkey has said the sanctions were unacceptable.