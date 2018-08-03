FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 3, 2018 / 2:14 PM / Updated an hour ago

Erdogan says roadmap in Syria's Manbij won't be impacted by U.S. tension

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday that he expected a joint roadmap with the United States regarding the northern Syrian city of Manbij not to be impacted by tensions bewteen the NATO allies.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves from a mosque following the Friday prayers in Ankara, Turkey August 3, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Erodgan’s comments, in a speech in Ankara, came two days after Washington imposed sanctions on two Turkish ministers over the trial of a U.S. pastor accused of backing terrorism. Turkey has said the sanctions were unacceptable.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

