Trump, Erdogan discuss creation of secure zone in northern Syria - Turkish presidency

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS//File Photo

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday discussed the establishment of a secure zone in northern Syria cleared of militia groups, the Turkish presidency said.

Speaking by phone, the two emphasised the need to complete a roadmap regarding Syria’s border town of Manbij, as well to avoid giving any opportunity to elements seeking to block the planned withdrawal of U.S. forces from Syria, it said.

Earlier, Trump threatened Turkey with economic devastation if it attacked a U.S.-allied Kurdish militia in Syria, and proposed the creation of a safe zone.