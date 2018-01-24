FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 24, 2018 / 8:07 PM / Updated 13 hours ago

Turkey's Erdogan calls on Trump to halt U.S. arms support for Syrian Kurdish militia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey’s President Tayyip Erdogan told President Donald Trump the United States must halt weapons support to the Kurdish YPG militia as they discussed by telephone on Wednesday Ankara’s operation against the group in Syria’s Afrin, Erdogan’s office said.

The operation, launched at the weekend, aimed to “purge terrorist elements” from Afrin for Turkey’s national security and was conducted on the basis of international law, the statement from the Turkish president’s office said.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg

