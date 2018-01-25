FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 1:53 PM / a day ago

Turkey's Erdogan told Trump U.S. should withdraw from Syria's Manbij: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan told U.S. President Donald Trump in a phone call on Wednesday that U.S. troops should withdraw from northern Syria’s Manbij region, Turkey’s foreign minister said on Thursday.

On Wednesday, prior to his phone call with Trump, Erdogan said Turkey would extend its military operation in Syria to the town of Manbij, a move that could potentially bring Turkish forces into confrontation with those of their NATO ally the United States.

Speaking to reporters following a news conference with his Austrian counterpart, Mevlut Cavusoglu also said Turkey would not attack Syrian government forces unless they made a move against Turkey.

Reporting by Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan

