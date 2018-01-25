FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2018 / 5:18 AM / a day ago

White House statement does not accurately reflect Erdogan's phone call with Trump - Turkish source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The statement issued by the White House regarding Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump does not accurately reflect the content of their conversation, a Turkish source said on Thursday.

“President Trump did not share any ‘concerns about escalating violence’ with regard to the ongoing military operation in Afrin,” the source said, referring to one comment in the White House summary of their phone call.

“The two leaders’ discussion of Operation Olive Branch was limited to an exchange of views,” the source said.

Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

