Erdogan says Turkey-U.S. deal on Syria's Manbij delayed but 'not dead': Hurriyet

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - The deal between Turkey and the United States regarding the northern Syrian town of Manbij is delayed “but not completely dead”, President Tayyip Erdogan was quoted as saying by Hurriyet newspaper on Thursday.

Turkey's President Tayyip Erdogan addresses members of parliament as he attends the reopenning of the Turkish parliament after the summer recess in Ankara, Turkey, October 1, 2018. REUTERS/Umit Bektas

Erdogan made the comments to reporters on Tuesday on the flight back from his visit to Hungary.

Asked about the trial of U.S. evangelical pastor Andrew Brunson in Turkey, Erdogan said he was not in a position to interfere with the judiciary because Turkey is a state of law.