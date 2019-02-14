Turkey's Erdogan says hope of a political resolution in Syria stronger than ever

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attends talks with Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Russian President Vladimir Putin, during their meeting in the Black sea resort of Sochi, Russia, 14 February 2019. Sergei Chirikov/Pool via REUTERS

SOCHI, Russia (Reuters) - Hopes for a political resolution to the conflict in Syria have never been stronger, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said, following a Syria summit with his Iranian and Russian counterparts on Thursday.

Speaking alongside Russia’s Vladimir Putin and Iran’s Hassan Rouhani in the Russian resort of Sochi, Erdogan also there was talk of the U.S. withdrawal from Syria taking place in April or May, but added that the timing remained unclear.