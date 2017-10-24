FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey's Erdogan says operation in Syria's Idlib largely completed
October 24, 2017 / 9:34 AM / in a day

Turkey's Erdogan says operation in Syria's Idlib largely completed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Tuesday the country’s military operation in northwest Syria‘S Idlib province was largely completed but the neighbouring region of Afrin, controlled by a Kurdish militia, remained an issue.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a news conference in Istanbul, Turkey October 20, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

Turkey’s army began setting up observation posts in Idlib this month under a deal with Russia and Iran to reduce fighting between insurgents and the Syrian government, but the deployment was also seen partly aimed at containing the YPG militia.

Erdogan was speaking in parliament to members of his ruling AK Party.

Reporting by Ece Toksabay and Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Daren Butler; Editing by David Dolan

