Turkish forces bombarded Kurdish YPG militia positions east of Euphrates - Anadolu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish forces bombarded Kurdish YPG militia positions on the eastern shore of the Euphrates River in northern Syria, state-owned Anadolu news agency said on Sunday.

The bombardment targeted the Zor Magar area to the west of northern Syria’s Ayn al-Arab region and was aimed at preventing “terrorist activities”, Anadolu reported.

Turkey carried out an offensive against YPG forces in Syria’s Afrin region earlier this year and has repeatedly said it would target YPG forces to the east of the Euphrates River.