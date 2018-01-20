Turkish PM says land forces will make "necessary activities" in Syria on Sunday

ANKARA, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Turkish land forces will carry out the “necessary activities” into Syria’s Afrin province on Sunday depending on developments in the region, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Saturday.

Speaking to reporters hours after Turkish armed forces launched an operation against a U.S.-baced Kurdish militia in Syria’s Afrin province, Yildirim said the military had destroyed nearly all targets it identified in the region with air strikes. (Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Editing by David Dolan)