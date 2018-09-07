FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 7, 2018 / 4:00 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Turkish president meets Iranian supreme leader after Syria summit- leader's website

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan met Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Tehran on Friday after a trilateral summit with Russia about Syria, Khamenei’s official website reported.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan arrives for a news conference with President Hassan Rouhani of Iran and Vladimir Putin of Russia following their meeting in Tehran, Iran September 7, 2018. Kirill Kudryavtsev/Pool via REUTERS

The summit focused on a looming military operation in the Syrian province of Idlib, the last major stronghold of active opposition to the rule of President Bashar al-Assad, who has received military support from Russia and Iran.

Erdogan pushed for a ceasefire during the summit but Russian President Vladimir Putin said a truce would be pointless as it would not involve Islamist groups it deems terrorists.

Reporting By Babak Dehghanpisheh; editing by John Stonestreet

