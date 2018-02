BRUSSELS, Feb 23 (Reuters) - European Council President Donald Tusk said on Friday the EU was calling for an immediate ceasefire in Syria as a new wave of bombs struck the eastern Ghouta district ahead of a U.N. Security Council vote to demand a 30-day ceasefire.

Tusk told a news conference that allies of Damascus, Russia and Iran, were allowing a surge in attacks on rebel positions on Syria. (Reporting by Gabriela Baczynska; Editing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg)