MOSCOW, Dec 21 (Reuters) - U.N. special envoy on Syria Staffan de Mistura said on Thursday he planned to organise a next round of Syrian peace talks in Geneva in the second half of January.

De Mistura was speaking in Moscow at a news conference after holding talks with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

De Mistura told Lavrov that the last round of peace talks had gone badly. (Reporting by Andrew Osborn; Editing by Alison Williams)