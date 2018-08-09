FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 9, 2018 / 11:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

Russia and Iran keen to avoid bloodbath in Syria's Idlib: U.N.

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - Russia, Iran and Turkey told a meeting of the Syria humanitarian taskforce on Thursday that they would do their utmost to avoid a battle that would threaten millions of civilians in rebel-held Idlib, U.N. humanitarian adviser Jan Egeland said.

He estimated that there were 4 million or more people in the potential battleground in northwest Syria and he hoped diplomats and military envoys could reach a deal to avoid a “bloodbath”. But he said the U.N. was making preparations for a battle and would ask Turkey to keep its borders open to allow civilians to flee if the need arose.

Reporting by Tom Miles and Stephanie Nebehay

