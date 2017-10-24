FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russia vetoes extension of mission that investigates use of chemical weapons
October 24, 2017

Russia vetoes extension of mission that investigates use of chemical weapons

UNITED NATIONS, Oct 24 (Reuters) - Russia cast a veto at the United Nations Security Council on Tuesday preventing the renewal of the mandate to a mission that investigates the use of chemical weapons in Syria.

The investigation by the United Nations and the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons - known as the Joint Investigative Mechanism (JIM) - was unanimously created by the 15-member U.N. Security Council in 2015 and renewed in 2016 for another year.

Its latest report is due Thursday and the mission’s mandate is due to expire in mid-November.

China abstained from Tuesday’s vote, while Bolivia joined Russia in voting no. Eleven countries voted in favor of the text. (Reporting by Rodrigo Campos; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

