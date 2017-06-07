Russia: U.S. strike on pro-Syria govt forces violates international law -Ifax

MOSCOW, June 7 (Reuters) - Tuesday's air strike launched by the United States in Syria against Iranian-backed fighters who support the Damascus regime violates international law, Interfax news agency quoted Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov as saying on Wednesday.

A Syrian military source said the strike had caused deaths and material damage and showed the coalition was "in support of terrorism". The Syrian military command warned against the dangers of escalation, the source added.

The U.S. military had repeatedly warned massing forces to stay away from a so-called "de-escalation" zone near a garrison used by American special forces and U.S.-backed fighters around the southern town of At Tanf.