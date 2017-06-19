FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 19, 2017 / 5:57 AM / 2 months ago

Russian ForMin calls on U.S. to respect Syria's integrity -agencies

1 Min Read

MOSCOW, June 19 (Reuters) - The United States should respect Syria's territorial integrity and refrain from unilateral actions in this country, Russian news agencies quoted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov as saying on Monday.

Lavrov made his remarks after a U.S. warplane shot down a Syrian army jet on Sunday in the southern Raqqa countryside, with Washington saying the jet had dropped bombs near U.S.-backed forces and Damascus saying the plane was downed while flying a mission against Islamic State militants.

Lavrov also said that a new round of peace talks on Syria in Kazakhstan's capital Astana would tale place on July 10.

Reporting by Maria Kiselyova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov

