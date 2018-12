Russia says U.S. presence in Syria is obstructing search for a settlement

Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova attends a news conference after a meeting of Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov with his Indonesian counterpart Retno Marsudi in Moscow, Russia March 13, 2018. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin/Files

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russia’s Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday that the presence of U.S. forces in Syria was becoming a dangerous obstacle to finding a peace settlement and accused Washington of keeping its forces there illegally.

“From being a factor in the fight against terrorism, the illegal American presence in Syria is becoming a dangerous obstacle to the path to a settlement,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a news briefing.