No slowdown in U.S. withdrawal from Syria, spokesman for Turkey's Erdogan says

ANKARA (Reuters) - There is no slowdown in the United States’ withdrawal from Syria, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan’s spokesman said on Tuesday, adding that Ankara was focused on what would happen to American bases and weapons given to Kurdish fighters.

Ibrahim Kalin made the comments in a news conference after he met U.S. National Security Adviser John Bolton. Earlier Erdogan rebuked Bolton for demanding that Turkey does not harm Kurdish fighters in Syria, a group Turkey regards as terrorists.