August 31, 2018 / 4:03 PM / Updated 24 minutes ago

U.S. sees assault on Idlib as escalation of Syria conflict: Pompeo

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday said the United States views the Syrian government military assault on the rebel-held province of Idlib as an escalation of the Syrian conflict.

\U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo pauses while speaking to members of the media following two days of meetings with Kim Yong Chol, a North Korean senior ruling party official and former intelligence chief, before boarding his plane at Sunan International Airport in Pyongyang, North Korea, July 7, 2018. Andrew Harnik/Pool/File Photo via REUTERS

“The U.S sees this as an escalation of an already dangerous conflict,” Pompeo said in a post on Twitter in which he also blasted Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov for “defending (the)Syrian and Russian assault.”

Reporting by Leslie Wroughton and Yara Bayoumy; Writing by Susan Heavey

