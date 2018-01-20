FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 20, 2018 / 6:29 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

Syrian Kurdish YPG says "no choice but to resist" after Turkish strikes

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia said that Saturday’s Turkish air strikes on Syria’s Afrin region left it with no choice but to fight back, saying Ankara had hit civilian neighbourhoods.

“We will defeat this aggression, like we have defeated other such assaults against our villages and cities,” the YPG, which has battled Islamic State with U.S. backing, said.

The YPG urged men and women in north Syria to join its ranks to protect Afrin.

Turkey opened a new front in Syria’s war on Saturday, striking the Afrin region and raising the prospect of deeper strains between Ankara and NATO ally Washington.

Reporting by Ellen Francis; editing by Alexander Smith

