Syrian Kurdish YPG urges government to enter Manbij to stave off Turkey

BEIRUT (Reuters) - The Syrian Kurdish YPG militia called on the government of President Bashar al-Assad on Friday to take control of Manbij to protect the town from the threat of Turkish attacks.

The YPG, which Turkey regards as a terrorist group and has vowed to crush, said its fighters had previously withdrawn from Manbij to fight Islamic State militants in eastern Syria.

“So we invite the Syrian government which we belong to... to send its armed forces to take over these positions and protect Manbij in the face of Turkish threats,” the YPG statement said.