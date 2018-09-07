FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Top News
Detained in Myanmar
Asian Games 2018
North Korea
Reuters Investigates
Tech
The Wider Image
Sports
Commentary
Pictures
World News
September 7, 2018 / 2:00 PM / Updated an hour ago

Donald Trump destroys U.S. credibility: Iran foreign minister

1 Min Read

GENEVA (Reuters) - President Donald Trump destroys U.S. credibility while Iran is working towards a political solution in Syria, Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif said in a Twitter post on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a "Make America Great Again" rally in Billings, Montana U.S., September 6, 2018. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

Zarif posted the message in the midst of a trilateral meeting between Iran, Russia and Turkey focused on a looming battle against militants in Idlib province in northwest Syria.

“As @realDonaldTrump destroys US credibility & humiliates his ‘allies’ with “little games”, we’re delighted to engage with responsible powers today in Tehran to further move towards political solution in #Syria,” Zarif wrote. “Agreed to work to end terrorism & avoid human suffering in #Idlib.”

Reporting by Babak Dehghanpisheh; Editing by Mark Potter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.