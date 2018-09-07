Iran and Russia can work together to restrain America: Iran supreme leader

GENEVA (Reuters) - Iran and Russia can work together to restrain America, Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei said in a meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday, according to Fars News.

FILE PHOTO: Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei speaks at the Hussayniyeh of Imam Khomeini in Tehran, Iran, August 13, 2018. Official Khamenei website/Handout via REUTERS

Putin arrived in Tehran on Friday to attend a trilateral meeting with Iran and Turkey focused on the Syrian province of Idlib, the last stronghold of active opposition to the government of President Bashar al-Assad.

“One of the issues that the two sides can cooperate on is restraining America,” Khamenei said. “Because America is a danger for humanity and there is a possibility to restrain them.”