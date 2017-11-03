FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Israeli military says ready to protect Druze village in Syria
November 3, 2017 / 11:42 AM / Updated a day ago

Israeli military says ready to protect Druze village in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JERUSALEM, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The Israeli military said on Friday it was ready to protect the Druze village of Hader on the Syrian side of the Golan Heights in light of escalation in the fighting in the area between Syrian factions.

“The IDF (Israel Defense Forces) is prepared and ready to assist the residents of the village and prevent damage to or the capture of the village Hader out of commitment to the Druze population,” the military said in a statement.

Israeli officials have previously said they were looking at the possibility of assisting Hadar, whose residents have Druze kinsman lobbying on their behalf in Israel. (Reporting by Ari Rabinovitch, editing by Larry King)

