Syrian civilians approach Israeli frontier fence in Golan Heights

GOLAN HEIGHTS (Reuters) - Dozens of people walked on Tuesday from Syrian refugee encampments on the Golan Heights to Israel’s nearby frontier fence, where they stopped some 200 metres (yards) away and were ordered by an Israeli soldier to turn back.

“You are on the border of the State of Israel. Go back, we don’t want to hurt you,” the soldier shouted in Arabic through a loudspeaker at the crowd, live Reuters TV footage showed.

The Syrian army is pressing a Russian-backed offensive against rebels in the area.