Syrian Observatory: over 120,000 people uprooted in southwest

BEIRUT (Reuters) - More than 120,000 people have been forced to flee in southwestern Syria since the government launched an offensive to recover the area near the borders with Jordan and the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights, a war monitor said on Friday.

A man rides on a truck with belongings in Deraa countryside, Syria June 22, 2018. REUTERS/Alaa al-Faqir/Files

The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said tens of thousands had gathered at Syria’s border with Jordan while thousands more had fled to the frontier with the Israeli-occupied Golan Heights.

Observatory Director Rami Abdulrahman, speaking by phone, said civilians had now mostly left the eastern part of Deraa province, where government forces have been advancing. Some people had also crossed into government-held areas, he said.