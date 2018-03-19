FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
March 19, 2018 / 2:06 PM / Updated 39 minutes ago

Erdogan says Turkey's operations in Syria to continue further east

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s military operations in Syria will continue further east until several towns stretching hundreds of miles (km) towards the Iraqi border have been cleared of militants, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Monday.

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan speaks during a meeting in Ankara, Turkey March 9, 2018. Kayhan Ozer/Presidential Palace/Handout via REUTERS

Speaking in Ankara a day after Turkish forces and their rebel allies stormed the northwestern Syrian town of Afrin, Erdogan said Turkey would also target regions around Manbij, Qamishli, Ayn al-Arab and Ras al-Ain.

Erdogan also said Turkey would carry out an offensive against Kurdish militants in northern Iraq if Baghdad does not clear the region of them.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu and Ece Toksabay; Editing by Dominic Evans

