Syrian Kurdish militia open fire on Turkish border post: CNN Turk
November 28, 2017 / 9:11 PM / Updated a day ago

Syrian Kurdish militia open fire on Turkish border post: CNN Turk

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Syrian Kurdish PYD forces sprayed a Turkish border post with gunfire late on Tuesday, wounding one soldier, and Turkey responded with artillery fire, private broadcaster CNN Turk said

The gunfire came from Afrin province in northwest Syria, it added. No further information was immediately available.

Turkey views the PYD and its armed YPG affiliate as offshoots of the outlawed Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), which has fought a decades-long insurgency in Turkey and is designated a terrorist group by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

Writing by Ezgi Erkoyun; Editing by Gareth Jones

