FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 days ago
Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib
#Breakingviews
#NorthKorea
#Bollywood
#SpecialReports
#TheWiderImage
#CompanyResults
#Slideshows
Sections
Featured
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
India Economy
Government flags growth risks, pushes for monetary easing
A correction begins
Markets Weekahead
A correction begins
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
Cricket
India make seven changes for Sri Lanka ODIs, Yuvraj dropped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
August 11, 2017 / 11:37 AM / 3 days ago

Turkey says taking necessary measures along border with Syria's Idlib

Turkey's Prime Minister Binali Yildirim speaks during a special debate to commemorate the attempted coup on its first anniversary at the Turkish parliament in Ankara, Turkey July 15, 2017.Umit Bektas/Files

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey is taking necessary measures along its 150 km (90 mile) border with the Syrian province of Idlib, where jihadists linked to a former al Qaeda affiliate have taken control, Prime Minister Binali Yildirim said on Friday.

Yildirim was speaking a day after Turkey's customs minister said Turkish authorities will limit movement of non-humanitarian goods at the Bab al-Hawa border crossing into Idlib because the Syrian side is controlled by a "terrorist organisation".

President Tayyip Erdogan said on Friday the border crossing would be kept open for humanitarian aid but weapons would not be allowed across.

Reporting by Tuvan Gumrukcu; Writing by Dominic Evans; Editing by David Dolan

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.