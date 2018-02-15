FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
February 15, 2018 / 11:00 AM / 2 days ago

Turkey tells U.S. YPG should be removed from SDF: minister

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ANKARA (Reuters) - Turkey’s defence minister said on Thursday he had told his U.S. counterpart, Jim Mattis, that the Syrian Kurdish YPG should be removed from the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the militia that Washington is backing in the fight against Islamic State.

Nurettin Canikli, in a briefing to reporters in Brussels after meeting with the U.S. Defence Secretary, also said he disputed Mattis’s characterisation of the SDF as dominated by Arabs, saying the militia was completely controlled by the YPG.

His comments were broadcast live on television in Turkey.

Reporting by Tulay Karadeniz and Ezgi Erkoyun; Writing by Ali Kucukgocmen; Editing by David Dolan

