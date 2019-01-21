Trump, Erdogan discuss Syria, boosting U.S.-Turkish trade - White House

FILE PHOTO: U.S. President Donald Trump talks to Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at NATO headquarters in Brussels, Belgium July 11, 2018. Tatyana Zenkovich/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. and Turkish presidents agreed to keep pursuing a negotiated settlement for northeastern Syria that meets both countries’ security needs, as well as their mutual interest in expanding U.S.-Turkish trade, the White House said on Sunday.

In a phone call, Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan expressed condolences for the death of four U.S. citizens in Manbij, Syria, in a suicide bombing on Wednesday claimed by the Islamic State militant group, while U.S. President Donald Trump stressed “the importance of defeating terrorist elements” in Syria, White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said in a readout of the call.