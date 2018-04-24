FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 24, 2018 / 5:31 PM / Updated 30 minutes ago

Trump says wants U.S. to leave Syria soon

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday said he wants to withdraw American troops from Syria “relatively soon” but not before their mission is completed, adding that negotiations over the crisis there should be part of a larger deal regarding Iran.

People walk in a street during a media tour in Douma near Damascus, Syria April 23, 2018. REUTERS/ Ali Hashisho

“We want to come home. We’ll be coming home. But we want to leave a strong and lasting footprint, and that was a very big part of our discussion,” Trump said at a joint news conference with French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Writing by Susan Heavey and Tim Ahmann; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

