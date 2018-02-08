Syrian TV: U.S.-led coalition bombs pro-government forces in eastern province

BEIRUT (Reuters) - Syrian state television said on Thursday the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State had bombed pro-Syrian government forces east of the Euphrates river in Deir al-Zor province in eastern Syria, causing casualties.

Statements carried by Syrian television stations called it a “new aggression” and “an attempt to support terrorism”.

“International coalition forces are bombing popular forces fighting ‘Daesh’ and the SDF (Syrian Democratic Forces) east of the Euphrates river and there are reports of casualties,” the statements said.

‘Daesh’ is the Arabic acronym for Islamic State.

A reporter for the state TV station Ikhbariya said there were “dozens of dead and wounded” as a result of the attacks.

Ikhbariya described the groups it said had been bombed by the U.S.-led coalition as “local people fighting (Islamic State) and the SDF”.