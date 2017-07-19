FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 days ago
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 19
July 19, 2017 / 3:33 AM / 22 days ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 19

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 19 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar's decline, China optimism cheer Asia stocks, commodities

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Region falls; DAMAC hits Dubai, weak earnings dampen Egypt

* Oil dips on rising U.S. crude inventories, high OPEC supplies

* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near highest in over two weeks on weaker dollar

* Middle East Crude-Dubai little changed after Shell's purchases

* U.S. puts new sanctions on Iran over ballistic missile program

* OPEC agrees on Saudi official as new head of research

* Sudan inflation falls in June for first time in over a year, to 32.6 pct

* Libya's U.N.-backed government moves to take control of wealth fund

* Sudanese pound falls against dollar on black market after sanctions extension

* Syria 2017 wheat crop up 12 pct to 1.8 mln tonnes - U.N. agencies

* China's Xi pledges "unremitting" efforts for Middle East peace

* Libya's NOC chief to attend OPEC, non-OPEC meeting - statement

EGYPT

* Egyptian security forces kill prominent Islamic State militant in North Sinai

* Egypt's GASC says buys 300,000 tonnes Russian, Romanian, French wheat

* Remittances from expatriate Egyptians rise by 11.1 pct in May year-on-year

* EFG Hermes to start factoring services, expand leasing

* Pioneers Holding says to list 30 pct of Rooya stake on Egypt stock market

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia still aims to reduce supply; weighs Nigerian, Libyan barrels

* Saudi Arabia crude exports fall to 6.924 mln bpd in May

* Saudi finance ministry says 13 banks qualify for domestic sukuk programme

* TABLE-Saudi June consumer price deflation eases slightly as tax imposed

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Telecoms regulator approves Etisalat Nigeria name change

* Fitch Affirms Emirates Islamic Bank at 'A+'; Outlook Stable

* Abu Dhabi's state oil firm hires U.S. investment bank Moelis-sources

* Dana Gas to lift UAE sukuk injunction to comply with London court -source

* TABLE-UAE bank lending growth slows further, government deposits fall

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* Qatar Islamic Bank hit by deposit outflow, while profit rises

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Oil cuts working, market in balance by end-March - Kuwait minister

* Kuwait Finance House studying merger with Ahli United Bank

* Vietnam's Nghi Son refinery to import its first Kuwaiti crude cargo

* Kuwait's Equate says resumes operations at ethylene unit

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

