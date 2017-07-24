MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 24

DUBAI, July 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares slip as risk appetite ebbs, dollar sulks
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Amlak boosts Dubai, Qatar pulls back from near pre-crisis level
* Oil gains ahead of producer meeting; Nigeria, Libya output in focus
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits 4-week high on weaker equities, U.S. dollar
* Jihadist group cements control of Syria's Idlib province -rebels
* Morocco trade deficit widens 8.2 pct in 1st half 2017
* Erdogan visits Gulf in bid to defuse Qatar row
* Libyan premier, rival eastern commander to meet in Paris - source
* Iran and Iraq sign accord to boost military cooperation
* Egypt forces kill eight militants at camp in south - ministry
* Saudi's NCB Q2 net profit flat, operating income down
* Saudi Arabia makes first offer of domestic sukuk in three tranches
* Saudi's Almarai second-quarter profit rises 2.4 pct
* Saudi refinery operations not affected by transformer fire
* Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank Q2 net profit up 8.7 pct, above expectations
* Dubai Aerospace raises $2.3 bln in bonds for AWAS deal
* UAE's Dana Gas board to discuss sukuk restructring on July 26
* UAE credit demand up slightly, slow rise to continue -c.bank survey
