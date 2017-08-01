MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 1

DUBAI, Aug 1 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares rise as investors look to burst of data for proof of 'goldilocks'
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi dips on weak Q2 while blue chips support Dubai
* US oil prices open above $50 for first time since May, but headwinds persist
* PRECIOUS-Gold steady near 7-week highs as dollar stumbles
* OPEC oil output jumps to 2017 high on further Libya recovery
* Yemen govt will not let Houthis keep Hodeidah
* Islamic State claims responsibility for attack on Iraqi embassy in Kabul
* INTERVIEW-Iraqi general sees easy victory over exhausted IS fighters in Tal Afar
* Iraqi Shi'ite leader Sadr makes rare visit to Saudi Arabia
* Man publicly executed in Yemen for murder, rape of child
* Iranian pilgrims return to haj in Saudi Arabia after boycott last year
* TABLE-Mideast funds more positive on equities, Qatar balanced
* Four Arab countries say they are ready for Qatar dialogue with conditions
* Egypt's M2 money supply up 39.42 pct at end of June- central bank
* Average yields fall on Egypt's 5- and 10-year T-bonds
* Saudi Aramco sets August propane price at $420/tonne
* Saudi's CMA issues license to Moody's Investors Service Middle East Ltd to operate in KSA
* Saudi's Ma'aden says unit signs 2.1 bln riyals financing agreement with SIDF
* Saudi's Ma'aden Q2 profit rises
* Saudi's Sahara Petrochemical Q2 profit falls
* Saudi's Aseer Trading Tourism and Manufacturing Q2 profit falls
* Saudi's Takween Advanced Industries posts Q2 loss
* PREVIEW-Saudi Arabia may raise September light crude prices to Asia
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates (1)
* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q2 earnings estimates
* Dubai crude July average at $47.569/bbl, highest in 2 months - Reuters
* Chinese firms to invest $300 mln in Abu Dhabi
* Dana axes offer to swap $700 mln bond in pivotal Islamic finance case
* Dubai's Aramex Q2 net profit down 23 pct
* Ajman Bank to acquire 91 warehouses located in DIP II
* UAE's Shuaa Capital acquires stake in Amwal International Investment
* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended July 24
* Dubai Investments Q2 profit falls
* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q2 earnings estimates
* Qatar Airways expected to access contingency routes in August -source
* Qatar launches wide-ranging WTO complaint against trade boycott
* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates
* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates
* Kuwait's Ream H1 profit rises
* Kuwait's United Real Estate Company H1 profit falls
* Kuwait's Unicap Investment and Finance H1 profit rises
* Kuwait's Sokouk Holding H1 loss narrows
* Kuwait Portland Cement H1 profit falls
* TABLE-Bahrain Q2 earnings estimates
* Bahrain's Investcorp says appoints ex-Pimco CEO Mohamed El Erian
* Bahrain Family Leisure Q2 profit falls
* Bahrain's BMMI H1 profit falls
* Bahrain's Inovest Q2 profit rises
* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates
* Raysut Cement sells entire stake in Oman Portuguese Cement Products (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)