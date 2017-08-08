MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 8

DUBAI, Aug 78 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia stocks deflate as China trade disappoints

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Most Saudi, Egyptian banks bask in global glow but Samba sold on weak Q2

* Oil prices fall further as Libyan field resumes production

* PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar holds gains

* Syrian army steps up strikes on capital's last rebel enclave

* Islamic State may have fired rockets into Lebanon, security source says

* After military shake-up, Erdogan says Turkey to tackle Kurds in Syria

* Two U.S. envoys travel to Gulf to work on Qatar rift

* Jordan's King Abdullah discusses holy site tensions in Ramallah

* Iran says arrests Islamic State group planning attacks

* Renault forms new joint venture company in Iran

* Iraq buys 50,000 tonnes wheat in tender from Australia

* Iraq made no purchase in tender for 30,000 T rice -trade

* Jordan tenders again to buy 100,000 tonnes wheat-trade

* Production at Libya's Sharara oil field returns to normal after protest

* East Libyan city suffers as military forces tighten siege

* Dozens of migrants run across border in Spanish enclave

EGYPT

* INTERVIEW-Egypt expects 3-5 IPOs before year-end -bourse vice chair

* Billionaire Saudi prince to invest about $800 million in Egypt

* Yields on Egypt's 3- and 7-year T-bonds drop after foreign currency jump

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi security suspects give themselves up - ministry

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* StanChart CEO says Gulf rift puts Dubai finance hub at risk

* UAE's ADNOC to split huge oil concession, in talks with potential partners

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Hilal Bank issues $100 million private sukuk – sources

* Ras al-Khaimah fund says does not own stake in JBF RAK

* Air Arabia reports 21 pct rise in Q2 profit

* Third Dubai fire in days forces evacuation of hotel

QATAR

* Qatar shipper Milaha plans base in Oman after trade hit by diplomatic rift

* Turkish troops hold exercises in Qatar

KUWAIT

BAHRAIN

OMAN

* BRIEF-Qatar Insurance says Oman Qatar Insurance to float IPO on Muscat Bourse

