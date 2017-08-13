MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - August 13

DUBAI, Aug 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Global stocks selloff stops at Wall Street; gold, yen tick up
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Kuwait's Zain surges on Omantel move, Egypt falls on high inflation
* Oil prices up amidst higher global demand, Nigeria instability
* PRECIOUS-Gold buoyed by global tensions, U.S. inflation data
* Trump will send envoys to Middle East to discuss peace -official
* Trump administration defends travel ban in U.S. Supreme Court brief
* Iraq's Kurds stick to independence vote despite U.S. request to postpone it
* Islamic State still a threat as Mosul residents return to city in ruins
* Iraq issues tender to buy 50,000 tonnes of wheat
* Iran in talks to buy 48 Airbus helicopters - report
* Russia says "a pity" U.S. casts doubt on Iran nuclear deal
* Iran dismisses Tajik civil war claims as attempt to damage ties
* Soccer-Iran asked to explain dropping players who faced Israeli team
* More Syrians returning home, still outnumbered by fresh displacements - U.N.
* Seven Syrian rescue volunteers killed in shooting
* "Logistics" hold up Lebanese deal for rebels, refugees to return to Syria
* Syrian army secures Islamic State-held town in Homs province-state media
* Syrian army gains ground on Jordan border in southwest
* ANALYSIS-Hezbollah steers Lebanon closer to Syria, straining efforts to stay neutral
* Libyan military commander Haftar visiting Russia - RIA
* More than half a million children in Libya need help -UNICEF
* MSF suspends Mediterranean rescues as migrant dispute mounts
* Yemen's Houthis target coalition warship, agency reports
* U.N. signals not responsible for controlling Yemen's main airport
* Nineteen migrants feared drowned after being forced from boat off Yemen - U.N. agency
* Israel warns Hamas not to try to foil its anti-tunnel Gaza wall
* U.N. urges end to Gaza crisis in punishing summer heat
* Sudan invited to U.S.-Egyptian military exercises - ministry
* Egypt inflation surges to 35 pct in July after subsidy cuts
* Average yields drop on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills
* Italian tourist held over killing of hotel supervisor at Egyptian resort
* Egypt train crash kills dozens, injures more than 100 people
* Islamic state claimes responsibility for attack on Egyptian police car -AMAQ
* EXCLUSIVE-Saudi Arabia favours New York for Aramco listing despite risks -sources
* Saudi's Falih doesn't rule out more oil cuts but kingdom won't take unilateral action - Al Sharq
* Saudi Falih says talks with Iraq focused on oil pact, investment discussed
* Saudi Arabia tenders to purchase 660,000 T feed barley
* Malaysia's 1MDB says $350 mln paid to Abu Dhabi for debt deal
* Four UAE soldiers die after helicopter crash in Yemen - agency
* UAE jails man for spying for Iran, nuclear work - Gulf press
* UAE's TAQA to refinance $500 mln bond due in October - official
* Abu Dhabi’s Union National Bank updating bond programme - sources
* JBF promoters pledge more equity with lenders as shares slump
* UAE's JBF RAK PET output stalls amid debt restructuring - COO
* Kuwait says responding to oil spill in Ras al-Zour area
* Kuwait says taking measures against North Korea - KUNA
* Kuwait says arrests 12 convicted in 2015 Iran spy case
* Omantel to buy nearly 10 pct of Kuwait's Zain Group for $846.1 mln (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)