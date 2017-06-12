MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 12

DUBAI, June 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Monday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asia shares dragged under by U.S. tech slide, dollar firm

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatari banks fall after UAE red flag; UAE's Dana Gas, DSI rise

* Oil prices driven up by futures bets, but market remains bloated

* PRECIOUS-Gold gains as Asian stocks dip; Fed meeting in focus

* Qatar willing to listen to Gulf concerns, Kuwait says

* Iran arrests almost 50 after deadly Tehran attacks

* Fighting breaks out amongst Syrian rebels in city of al Bab

* In Jerusalem's Old City, Palestinians recall 1967 uprooting

* Jordan shoots dead five approaching its borders from Syria

* Iraq says it still has Qatari money sent to free ruling family members

* Led by Islamists, thousands of Moroccans rally in support of northern protests

* Gaddafi's son Saif freed in Libya, whereabouts unclear - lawyer

* Iran flies food to Qatar amid concerns of shortages

* U.S., Turkey discuss Qatar row, Syria on phone call -sources

EGYPT

* Egypt to keep administration of Red Sea islands after Saudi transfer

* Average yields fall on Egypt's three- and nine-month T-bills

SAUDI ARABIA

* MIDEAST MONEY-Struggling Saudi bourse may get limited boost from MSCI, Aramco billions

* Saudi to supply above contracted vols to one Asian buyer-source

* Saudi prince, Tillerson discuss fight against 'terrorism' -agency

* BRIEF-Saudi's SABIC signs MOU with United Chemical Kazakhstan to develop petrochemical complex

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* INTERVIEW-UAE's Aster DM Healthcare eyes Saudi market despite past payment delays

* Former CEO of Dubai's DSI sells stake to Tabarak Investment -Zawya

QATAR

* Dollar shortages hit Qatar exchange houses as foreign banks scale back ties

* As Gulf crisis bites, Qatari food factories seek to fill gap

* China's COSCO Shipping suspends services to Qatar amid row

* Soccer--FIFA president says Qatar World Cup not under threat

* Qatar Airways reports near 22 pct rise in net profit

* Qatar remains committed to oil supply cut deal -minister

* Qatar denies that charities fund terrorism

BAHRAIN

* Bahrain cen bank orders banks to freeze assets of Qatar-linked blacklist

* BRIEF-Bahrain's Gulf Air board accepts resignation of CEO Maher Salman Al Musallam

OMAN

* Iran says two warships heading to Oman

* BRIEF-United Finance board approves engaging in merger talks with Al Izz Islamic Bank (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)