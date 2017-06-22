MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - June 22

DUBAI, June 22 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Thursday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks climb as oil crawls up from 10-month low

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi cheers new crown prince, MSCI news; oil price hits rest of Gulf

* Oil prices climb off 10-mth lows as U.S. stockpiles drop

* 22 Jun - 11:23:58 AM RTRS - PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on weaker Treasury yields, easing dollar

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slip; Iraq sells Basra at lower premiums

* More than 5 mln children need urgent humanitarian aid in Iraq –UNICEF

* Trump's son-in-law launches Middle East peace effort

* Islamic State blows up historic Mosul mosque where it declared 'caliphate'

* After pointed criticism, Tillerson urges Gulf demands be sent to Qatar

* Iran starts gas exports to Iraq, Iranian official tells IRNA

* Morocco pushes back planned local sukuk issue to September - finance minister

* Iran says OPEC considering deeper output cuts, delegates sceptical

* Qatar rift risks raising cost for Gulf debt issuers and slowing Saudi reforms

EGYPT

* Egypt's GASC seeks wheat for July 25-Aug. 5 shipment

* Egypt's telecoms operators receive 4G wireless frequencies

* Egypt's Sisi hikes social spending to ease austerity pain

* Yields on Egypt 3- and 7-year T-bonds mixed, six- and one-year T-bills rise

* Egypt expects FDI boost as investment law regulations finalised

* Egypt's top court temporarily halts decisions on Red Sea islands

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi king empowers young reformer son in succession shake-up

* NEWSMAKER-The new, young crown prince reshaping Saudi Arabia

* Saudi restores civil service allowances retroactively as crown prince appointed

* Saudi Arabia extends Islamic Eid al-Fitr holiday by a week - SPA

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Fitch Places Commercial Bank International on Rating Watch Negative

* TABLE-UAE's Fujairah oil inventory data for week ended June 19

* "Unlawful" sukuk threaten Dubai's Islamic finance ambitions

* Emirates sees demand returning on U.S. routes weakened by Trump policies

* Dubai's Emaar Properties appoints Amit Jain as group CEO

QATAR

* Qatar sovereign fund moves stakes to government, may sell assets-sources

* Fitch Places 9 Qatari Banks on Rating Watch Negative

* Qatar bourse says Gulf institutions dumped Qatari shares

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain May inflation falls to 0.7 percent as food prices slide

OMAN

* Dubai's Damac Properties to develop Oman's $1 bln waterfront

* TABLE-Oman January-April budget deficit shrinks 21 percent (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)