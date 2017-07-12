FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 12
July 12, 2017 / 3:30 AM / a month ago

MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 12

3 Min Read

DUBAI, July 12 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares shrug off Trump controversy, look to Yellen

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Banking shares lead Middle East higher ahead of Fed testimony

* Oil prices rise on falling U.S. fuel inventories, lower production outlook

* PRECIOUS-Gold edges up ahead of Yellen testimony; Fed officials cautious on rate hike

* Middle East Crude-Benchmarks slipped into wider discounts

* Four Arab states say sanctions against Qatar still in place -joint statement

* China sends troops to open first overseas military base in Djibouti

* U.S. postpones decision on Sudan sanctions for three months

* Cleric Gulen says he would not flee U.S. to avoid extradition to Turkey

* No big change seen to U.S. troop levels in Iraq after Mosul -general

* Iran deal "does not belong to one country" -EU's top diplomat

* U.S. asset managers under-allocated to emerging markets despite outperformance

* Iran and Italy sign 1.2 bln euro railway deal -Fars

* Algeria's energy output up 2.5 pct in first quarter

* Syrian Observatory says has "confirmed information" that Islamic State chief killed

EGYPT

* Electronics ban on Egypt-U.S. flights to be lifted Wednesday

* Egypt sees rice paddy production jumping to 6.5 mln tonnes

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia's June oil output up on domestic summer crude burning - source

* Saudi Aramco's Manifa oilfield production hit by technical issue-report

* Saudi Aramco to meet Asia demand for August crude in full -sources

* Saudi Arabia invites bids for rail projects -Al-Riyadh

* Zain Saudi is said to be close to $500 million towers sale - Bloomberg

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Etisalat Nigeria's new CEO targets profit after regulator rescue

* Abu Dhabi bourse appoints new market development advisor

* UAE state oil firm considers trading unit in reform push - sources

* Flydubai announces resignation of CFO

* TABLE-Dubai Q2 earnings estimates

QATAR

* U.S., Qatar sign agreement on combating terrorism financing

* Qatar says more Turkish troops have arrived at military base

* Total to invest $3.5 bln over five years in Qatari field

* Qatar National Bank Q2 net profit up 3.6 pct, flags strong funding

* Visiting Doha, Tillerson calls Qatari position "reasonable"

* TABLE-Qatar Q2 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait's Emir says feels bitter over Gulf rift, to push ahead with mediation

* National Bank of Kuwait Q2 net profit up 10.7 pct, H1 profit up 9.3 pct

* TABLE-Kuwait Q2 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain economic growth accelerates in first quarter

OMAN

* Oman Oil closes $2 billion loan financing - source

* TABLE-Oman Q2 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)

