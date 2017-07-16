MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - July 16

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Dollar, bond yields dip on inflation data as stocks soar
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Gulf stocks end week on high after Fed's dovish comments, good Q2 results
* UPDATE 8-Oil up 1 pct, posts weekly gain of 5 pct
* PRECIOUS-Gold hits near 2-week high after U.S. data disappoints
* In shadow of crackdown, Turkey commemorates failed coup
* Iran blames Trump for instability, rejects "rogue" label
* Head of Islamic State in Afghanistan killed -Pentagon
* Syrian army takes more oil fields from Islamic State in Raqqa and eastern desert
* Trump asks Supreme Court to block travel ban ruling
* Trump, Saudi King discuss Qatar dispute -White House
* Iraq faces pockets of Islamic State resistance in Mosul's Old City
* Lebanon will coordinate refugee returns to Syria only with UN - PM Hariri
* WHO warns of cholera risk at annual haj, praises Saudi preparedness
* Tunisia gets offers in soft wheat, barley tenders
* Bullish oil funds lead hedge fund losers at half-year mark
* Turkish economy minister says expects record export growth in July
* Cheaper options knock Gulf's share of Indian June oil imports to 19-mth low
* Trump is “very likely” to recertify Iranian compliance with Iran nuclear deal-U.S. official
* Lebanon finalises EBRD membership after two year standstill
* IEA says OPEC compliance with oil cuts at lowest in 6 months
* Egypt FDI likely hit $8 bln-$8.5 bln in fiscal year just ended -minister
* Two German tourists stabbed to death on Egyptian beach
* Gunmen kill five Egyptian police south of Cairo
* IMF approves Egypt second loan payment of $1.25 bln
* Yields rise on Egypt's six-month, one-year T-bills; foreign demand high
* Saudi soldier killed, another wounded in restive Qatif province
* COLUMN-Saudi Arabia curbs oil shipments to United States: Kemp
* BRIEF-Saudi Re for Cooperative Reinsurance signs MOU with Probitas
* Britain seeks looser IPO rules to lure Saudi Aramco, worries investors
* BRIEF-Saudi's Riyad REIT announces completion of a property acquisition in Riyadh
* UAE says it is headed for 'long estrangement' with Qatar
* TABLE-Dubai inflation edges down to 2.1 percent in June
* BRIEF-UAE's United Arab Bank Q2 profit rises
* BRIEF-Commercial Bank Of Dubai Q2 profit falls
* France calls for swift lifting of sanctions on Qatari nationals
* Turkey's Erdogan plans Gulf visit to discuss Qatar dispute
* U.S. says it hopes Qatar, adversaries will agree to talk directly
* Tillerson leaves Gulf after making proposals to end crisis
* Sanctions push Qatar inflation up only modestly in June
* Qatar Airways still pursuing American Airlines stake after code share hitch
* INTERVIEW-Kuwait says premature for OPEC to cap Libya, Nigeria oil output
* TABLE-Kuwait bank lending growth accelerates further in May
* Bahrain's Investcorp sells Spain-based Esmalglass to Lone Star
* BRIEF-Bank Dhofar H1 consol profit falls
* BRIEF-Oman's Ooredoo Q2 profit falls
* BRIEF-National Bank of Oman H1 profit falls (Compiled by Dubai Newsroom)