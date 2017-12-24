MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 24

DUBAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Wall St wanes ahead of holiday; Catalan vote hits euro, Spanish stocks

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar resumes rally, most of Gulf little changed

* Oil inches higher ahead of Christmas holiday weekend

* PRECIOUS-Strong demand powers palladium to 17-year pinnacle, gold firms

* Two Palestinians killed in anti-US protests after UN vote on Jerusalem-Gaza ministry

* INTERVIEW-Russia backs gradual, managed exit from oil cuts with OPEC

* Iraqi Shi‘ite paramilitaries deploy to Syrian border

* U.N. evacuates refugees to Italy from Libya for first time

* Turkish police arrest 15 senior military officers in Gulen probe - Anadolu

* Iran justice ministry says no decision yet on British-Iranian aid worker

* Istanbul Gold Refinery sees more Turkish gold-linked debt in 2018

* U.S. jury in trial of Turkish banker shows signs of division

* Arab alliance: Yemen 1 mln cholera cases report exaggerated

* Beirut activists hold vigil in tribute to murdered women

* Turkey plans to change embassy street name in row with UAE - report

* Lockheed Martin wins $945 million U.S. defense contract -Pentagon

* Federal judge partially lifts Trump’s latest refugee restrictions

EGYPT

* Egypt to launch building project in Sinai - Sisi

* Egypt to receive $2 bln as part of IMF loan in June or July, says official

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills - c. bank

* BRIEF-Beltone Financial Says Majority Shareholders Sell 11.2 PCT Stake

SAUDI ARABIA

* Saudi Arabia confirms H5N8 bird flu outbreak - OIE

* EXCLUSIVE-London-listed NMC in talks to run struggling Saudi hospital - sources

* ANALYSIS-Worries about Malaysia’s ‘Arabisation’ grow as Saudi ties strengthen

* Passengers on Saudi Arabia airlines allowed to bring electronics on flights to UK

* Boeing wins $480 million U.S. defense contract for Saudi Air Force -Pentagon

* BREAKINGVIEWS-Viewsroom: Saudi Aramco’s path may lead to China

* U.S. welcomes decision by Saudi-led coalition to keep Yemen port open

* INTERVIEW-Saudi Arabia should not forfeit “sovereign” right to enrich uranium - senior prince

* Putin, Saudi king agree to continue cooperation to keep oil prices stable

* INTERVIEW-Ma‘aden to start up third phosphate project in 2018 - Saudi minister

* Saudi Arabia makes 2 bln riyal payment in citizens account programme‍​

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Abu Dhabi’s Mubadala to inject 255 mln euros in Piaggio Aerospace

* TABLE-UAE central bank’s foreign bank deposits rise in November

* China ride-sharing firm Didi raises $4 bln for global push

* UAE diplomat summoned by Turkish ministry over Ottoman tweet

QATAR

* Boeing wins $6.2 bln contract for F-15 aircraft for Qatar -Pentagon

KUWAIT

* BRIEF-Warba Bank Signs $400 MLN Syndicated Murabaha Financing Facility

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman bank lending growth picks up in October

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain inflation hits 2.9 pct in November, highest this year