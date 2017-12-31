MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 31

DUBAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Stock performance in 2017 points to wealth for many nations
* MIDEAST STOCKS-UAE markets rise at end of very poor year; some fund managers expect better 2018
* U.S. crude ends year above $60 on strong global oil demand
* Middle East Crude-Benchmark rebounds; Chinaoil snaps up Dubai
* PRECIOUS-Gold soars toward largest annual gain since 2010 on dollar boost
* Protests hit Tehran, 2 demonstrators reported killed in Iran town
* SPECIAL REPORT-In a hospital ward in Yemen, the collapse of a nation
* Putin tells Assad Russia will help defend Syrian sovereignty
* Mattis sees larger U.S. civilian presence in Syria
* Thousands of Palestinians take part in anti-Trump protests
* Yemen government says 32 killed in air strike, disputing U.N. toll
* Turkey, Russia sign deal on supply of S-400 missiles
* Turkey detains 75 Islamic State suspects - police, media
* Algeria’s shale gas plans will take time, require tough reforms
* Gunman kills 11 in attacks on Coptic church, Christian-owned shop in Egypt
* Christians in shock after deadly attack on Coptic Church in Egypt
* Egypt security forces kill 3 suspected militants, arrest 10 others
* Egypt court sentences activist to two years over Red Sea islands protest
* Egypt sentences ex-President Mursi, 19 others to three years in jail for insulting judiciary
* Militants kill two in bank attack in Egypt’s Sinai, security sources say
* Egyptian officer, five soldiers killed in explosion in Sinai, army says
* Egypt’s central bank keeps interest rates unchanged
* Egypt chooses five banks to arrange next Eurobonds issuance - finance minister
* Average yields rise on Egypt’s 6-month, one-year T-bills -c.bank
* With new gas deals, Egypt closes in on energy hub goal
* Saudi Aramco shipyard joint venture appoints CEO
* Sudan, Saudi Arabia to restore banking ties -Sudanese news agency
* Reuters Insider - Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia
* BREAKINGVIEWS-Apple and Saudi test out their comfort zones
* Two Saudi princes released from detention in anti-corruption probe -source
* Saudi foreign reserves rise in November for second straight month
* TABLE-Saudi money supply shrinks in November
* EXCLUSIVE-Apple and Amazon in talks to set up in Saudi Arabia-sources
* BRIEF-Riyad Bank Board Proposes H2 Dividend Of 0.38 Riyal/Share
* BRIEF-Saudi’s Al Hokair Group Opens Two Entertainment Complexes
* Dubai-based private equity business launches $250 mln healthcare fund
* UAE property developer secures 1 bln dirham loan for mega-project
* BRIEF-Dubai’s Arabtec Unit Secures 1.025 BLN Dirhams Contract
* Qatar economy has recovered from boycott, GDP figures show
* Qatar GDP growth accelerates sharply in Q3
* Kuwait’s KIPCO extends debt maturities with 100 million dinar bond
BRIEF-Oman’s National Finance and OOLC Sign Merger Agreement
* Raytheon wins $634 mln U.S. defense contract -Pentagon
