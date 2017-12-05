MIDEAST - Factors to watch - December 5

DUBAI, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Ex-president Saleh dead after switching sides in Yemen’s civil war
* Qatari emir to attend Gulf summit despite row - foreign minister
* U.S. top court lets Trump’s latest travel ban go into full effect
* Trump delays announcement on whether U.S. embassy to be moved to Jerusalem
* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian shares muted as tech blues offset U.S. tax cut optimism
* MIDEAST STOCKS-Qatar jumps on hope diplomatic dispute will be resolved
* Oil prices edge up on expected drop in U.S. crude stocks
* PRECIOUS- Gold holds steady amid softer dollar
* Former Egypt premier says he’s “fine” and still mulling election bid
* Lebanon’s Hariri to meet major powers in Paris
* OPEC oil output falls in November to lowest since May
* Syrian walkout from talks “an embarrassment to Russia” - opposition
* Egypt’s non-oil business activity grows in Nov for first time in 25 months - PMI
* Egypt foreign reserves rise to $36.723 bln at end-November
* Egypt aims to increase wheat cultivation to 3.74 mln acres
* Saudi private sector growth at 2-year high amid crackdown on graft -PMI
* Saudi says U.S. announcement on Jerusalem to hurt peace process, heighten tensions
* UAE private sector growth speeds up in November, output jumps -PMI
* Islamic banks lag on corporate governance -report
* GEMS Education picks banks for London IPO
* Qatar raises Nov Marine crude price to highest premium since mid-2014 (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)