MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* White House dismisses idea of U.S.-Israel discussing settlement annexation
* UK worried by Iran role in Israel-Syria border confrontation-Johnson
* Iraq says reconstruction after war on Islamic State to cost $88 billion
* Syria suffering some of worst fighting of war, UN warns
* Head of France’s Total urged Trump to stick with Iran nuclear deal - FT
* Friend or foe? Assad quietly aids Syrian Kurds against Turkey
* Tillerson says US backs Egypt on security at start of regional tour
* Gunbattles, airstrikes in Sinai as Egyptian forces hit militants
* Average yields fall on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds
* Eni says to produce 2.9 bcf per day from Zohr field by second half 2019
* BP CEO says to invest $1 bln in Egypt this year, not owed money
* Giving up control of Brussels mosque, Saudi Arabia sends a signal
* Italy’s SACE plans to back $1.6 bln in debt to Saudi Arabia - CEO
* Saudi orders inventory of delayed payments to private sector
* Saudi Arabia hopes to raise $13 bln by year end from graft purge - FT
* Chief executive of Saudi-based ICD departs - Reuters News
* Dubai exchange exploring options as Indians stop licensing securities abroad
* Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Petroleum to produce 40,000 bpd of oil by 2020
* Dubai Investments plans IPO of Emicool unit in fourth quarter - Bloomberg
* Dubai’s DXB Entertainments Is Talking To Banks To Restructure $1.15 Bln In Loans - Bloomberg
* Dubai’s Aramex FY Profit Rises
* Emaar Malls Q4 Profit Rises
* UK’s SFO extends charges over Qatar loan in Barclays legal blow
* New deputy governor appointed to Qatar central bank
* Ooredoo’s Q4 profit up 13 pct, annual profit hit by currency depreciations
* Industries Qatar FY Profit Rises
* Kuwait hires TICG to advise on bourse listing - regulator
* Kuwait Energy Signs Block 9, Iraq Farm-Out Agreement with Dragon Oil
* Commercial Bank of Kuwait FY Profit Rises
