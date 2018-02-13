MIDEAST - Factors to watch - February 13

DUBAI, Feb 13 (Reuters) - Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Tuesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.

INTERNATIONAL/REGIONAL

* GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian stocks pull further off 2-month lows as Wall St bounces

* MIDEAST STOCKS-Saudi surges on petchems as global trend pulls region up slightly

* Oil prices firm as global stock markets rebound

* PRECIOUS-Gold holds steady on weaker dollar ahead of U.S. data

* OPEC sees higher 2018 oil demand, but more rival supply

* White House dismisses idea of U.S.-Israel discussing settlement annexation

* UK worried by Iran role in Israel-Syria border confrontation-Johnson

* Iraq says reconstruction after war on Islamic State to cost $88 billion

* Syria suffering some of worst fighting of war, UN warns

* Head of France’s Total urged Trump to stick with Iran nuclear deal - FT

* Friend or foe? Assad quietly aids Syrian Kurds against Turkey

EGYPT

* Tillerson says US backs Egypt on security at start of regional tour

* Gunbattles, airstrikes in Sinai as Egyptian forces hit militants

* Average yields fall on Egypt’s five- and 10-year T-bonds

* Eni says to produce 2.9 bcf per day from Zohr field by second half 2019

* BP CEO says to invest $1 bln in Egypt this year, not owed money

SAUDI ARABIA

* Giving up control of Brussels mosque, Saudi Arabia sends a signal

* Italy’s SACE plans to back $1.6 bln in debt to Saudi Arabia - CEO

* Saudi orders inventory of delayed payments to private sector

* Saudi Arabia hopes to raise $13 bln by year end from graft purge - FT

* Chief executive of Saudi-based ICD departs - Reuters News

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (2)

* TABLE-Saudi Arabia Q4 earnings estimates (1)

UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

* Dubai exchange exploring options as Indians stop licensing securities abroad

* Abu Dhabi’s Al Dhafra Petroleum to produce 40,000 bpd of oil by 2020

* Dubai Investments plans IPO of Emicool unit in fourth quarter - Bloomberg

* Dubai’s DXB Entertainments Is Talking To Banks To Restructure $1.15 Bln In Loans - Bloomberg

* Dubai’s Aramex FY Profit Rises

* Emaar Malls Q4 Profit Rises

* TABLE-Dubai Q4 earnings estimates

* TABLE-Abu Dhabi Q4 earnings estimates

QATAR

* UK’s SFO extends charges over Qatar loan in Barclays legal blow

* New deputy governor appointed to Qatar central bank

* Ooredoo’s Q4 profit up 13 pct, annual profit hit by currency depreciations

* Industries Qatar FY Profit Rises

* TABLE-Qatar Q4 earnings estimates

KUWAIT

* Kuwait hires TICG to advise on bourse listing - regulator

* Kuwait Energy Signs Block 9, Iraq Farm-Out Agreement with Dragon Oil

* Commercial Bank of Kuwait FY Profit Rises

* TABLE-Kuwait Q4 earnings estimates

BAHRAIN

* TABLE-Bahrain Q4 earnings estimates

OMAN

* TABLE-Oman Q4 earnings estimates (Compiled by Dubai newsroom)